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Jihad element enters Iran war as Chechen fighters threaten US and Israel over armed conflict with Tehran

‘Jihad’ element enters Iran war as Chechen fighters threaten US and Israel over armed conflict with Tehran

This threat comes at a time when the US has deployed a significant number of troops and weaponry to the Middle East.

(Image: Chingiz Kondarov / Reuters / Scanpix / LETA)

New Delhi: Russia’s notorious Chechen fighters have threatened to intervene in a potential war between Iran and the United States. They have stated that if the US launches a ground invasion, they are prepared to join the battle in support of the Iranian military. They have characterized the conflict between the U.S. and Israel against Iran as a religious war. The Chechen fighters have further declared that they are ready to wage jihad against the United States and Israel. This threat comes at a time when the US has deployed a significant number of troops and weaponry to the Middle East. Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump has been issuing continuous warnings to Iran regarding a potential ground offensive.

Chechen Fighters Threaten Jihad

According to a report by Iran’s Press TV, Chechen fighters—widely regarded as loyalists of Ramzan Kadyrov—have expressed their solidarity with Iran. They have also issued a threat to wage jihad against Iran’s adversaries. The Chechen fighters asserted that should American troops launch a ground invasion, they too would enter the fray. This development has heightened the risk of a crisis in the Middle East deepening even further. The Chechen fighters had previously participated in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, where they executed several major operations on Ukrainian soil. In recognition of these efforts, President Vladimir Putin had expressed his gratitude to the leader of the Chechen fighters, Ramzan Kadyrov.

Who Are Chechen Rebels?

The Chechen rebel movement emerged from a prolonged history of insurgency and warfare against the Russian government, driven by the objective of establishing Chechnya—a region located in the southern part of Russia—as an independent nation.

In 1991, amidst the dissolution of the Soviet Union, Chechnya—under the leadership of Dzhokhar Dudayev—declared its independence from Russia; however, following Vladimir Putin’s rise to the presidency, the Russian military subsequently reasserted control over the region. Currently, Chechnya is ruled by Ramzan Kadyrov, who is considered a staunch supporter of Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

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Under Kadyrov’s leadership, Chechen fighters also participated in the Ukraine war on Russia’s side. However, they subsequently withdrew due to heavy casualties and friction with the Russian military.

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