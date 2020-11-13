New Delhi: Just like Hollywood celebrities, politicians and their wives are making news for fashion in the US nowadays. They are becoming the new fashion icons. Yes, it is true! Also Read - China Finally Congratulates US President-elect Joe Biden on Election Victory

First Lady-elect Dr Jill Biden made news for wearing a blue dress during her husband and President-elect Joe Biden's acceptance speech event. She made another piece of news when her dress was sold out within hours of the event.

During the victory speech event, Jill Biden chose to wear a floral, embroidered gown designed by Oscar de la Renta Biden in Delaware last Saturday. According to a report in The Telegraph, the dress, which cost about USD5,690 online, was put on sale on Saturday night and was sold out within hours.

A long-time professor of English at the Northern Virginia Community College, Jill Biden will be joining a long list of Unite States First Ladies when Joe Biden will be inaugurated as the 46th US President.

At the time of the victory speech event, Jill’s dress was available on designer outlet website The Outnet for $1,707 (Rs 1,27,457). And then it sold out just in some hours.

From Jackie Kennedy, Hillary Clinton to Michelle Obama, Oscar de la Renta’s designs have been a favourite among the First Ladies in the US. Soon after the event, the designer label also took to social media to congratulate the Bidens.