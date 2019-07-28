New Delhi: Three civilians, including a woman and her baby, were injured on Sunday after Pakistani troops intitated unprovoked ceasefire violation along the LoC in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The Pakistani troops resorted to intense mortar shelling and firing of small arms on forward posts and villages in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 PM on Sunday.

The cross-border firing by Pakistan also damaged several residential houses, stated a report. Notably, three civilians namely Mohammad Arif (40), Fatima Jan (35) and her about two-week-old son were injured when they were hit by splinters from mortar shells in Shahpur sector, stated a police official.

News agency ANI tweeted a video of the intense shelling. Soon after the incident, the injured were admitted to a hospital.

#WATCH Jammu & Kashmir: Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along Line of Control in Shahpur & Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district at about 5 pm, today. pic.twitter.com/AJrCmR408d — ANI (@ANI) July 28, 2019

While the shelling started at around 5 PM in the border districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the firing began in Mankote area of Mendhar sector at around 8 PM.

Heavy firing was going on in all the three sectors and there are reports of some damage to civilian houses as well, the official said. Earlier, a defence spokesman said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly to silence Pakistani guns.

“At about 1700 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Shahpur and Saujiyan sectors in Poonch district,” Jammu-based Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Army Lt Col Devender Anand said.

On July 22, an Indian soldier was killed in Pakistani firing in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, while a civilian was also injured in another incident of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch sector on July 20.

(With Agency inputs)