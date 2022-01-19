Sydney: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said visitors to his country who enter on a student or working holiday visa will get a rebate on their application fee. The move from the government has been taken in an attempt to incentivize them to fill some of the country’s “critical workforce shortages”.Also Read - Global Tourism Not Possible Just Yet, UN Experts Say 'Omicron Variant Will Disrupt The Recovery'

Giving details, Morrison said he hoped the new arrivals would be able to help fill some of Australia’s “critical workforce shortages,” particularly in hospitality and agriculture. “My message to them is ‘Come on down. Come on down now,'” Morrison said at a press conference in Canberra on Wednesday. Also Read - COVID Quarantine: Even 10 Days Are Not Enough to Stop Infection in Some Cases, Here's Why!

As per a report by Bloomberg, the country’s economy has come under massive pressure in recent months due to the outbreak of Omicron and coronavirus. Also Read - WHO Warns Pandemic 'Nowhere Near Over' As Cases Soar in France, Germany and Brazil

Because of the pandemic, the workers were made to isolate as a result of catching the virus and that has created supply shortages across the country, leaving some supermarket shelves empty.

In the recent months, a number of food and logistics firms were reporting between 10% and 50% of their employees were away from work.

What it means for Indians: However, Morrison did not say anything specific about the students or workforce from India. He neither said anything about how the rebate would look like, though he said for students it would apply for the next eight weeks, while it would be twelve weeks for working holiday visa holders.

It must be noted that the policy is estimated to cost AU$55 million (US$39.5 million) with Treasurer Josh Frydenberg saying the government was hoping as many as 175,000 people would apply.

Notably, Australia’s job vacancies climbed to a record high, up 18.5% to almost 400,000 in the last three months. Moreover, the unemployment rate declined to 4.6% in November after having risen in the previous two months.

Giving details, Morrison further added that Australia was still well positioned in terms of its Covid-19 response, with high vaccination rates and a low number of deaths compared to other western countries.