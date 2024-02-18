India-Taiwan Sign MoU To Bring In Indian Migrant Workers To Ease Job Crunch

India and Taiwan signed an MoU on migration and mobility that will allow Indian workers to seek employment in the island country.

Taipei: In a major move to generate employment opportunities and further boost the bilateral ties between India and Taiwan, both the countries on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enable Indian migrant workers to find jobs there. The MoU assures mutual benefits for the countrymen of both countries, “igniting a powerful momentum for even deeper and more fruitful cooperation.” Notably, the MoU was signed when labour-strapped Taipei inviting foreign workforce outside its typical Southeast Asian sources.

“Taiwan-India relations reach a new high! The MOU on the Facilitation of Employment of Indian Workers, signed by @TWIndia2 Rep. Ger & @ita_taipei Rep Yadav,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan posted from its official handle on X.

