With votes still being counted, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has created history after securing most votes ever received by a presidential candidate in the United States. According to The Associated Press, the former Vice-President has surpassed 70,330,000 votes.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Biden was leading the popular vote against President Donald Trump, who has collected 67,280,936 votes (48.0 per cent). Biden's record-setting numbers are likely a result of this year's, especially high voter turnout.

With this, Biden has also shattered a previous record for the most votes cast for a president set by Democrat Barack Obama in 2008. Notably, Obama had received 69,498,516 votes when he beat John McCain, the late Republican senator.

However, experts say that this is no guarantee of victory as the winner of the presidential race is decided not by the popular vote, but rather the Electoral College vote. In 2016, Trump lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by almost three million votes but won the Electoral College and became the President.

Currently, Joe Biden is leading the race with 253 electoral votes while Trump has 213 electoral votes. Meanwhile, results are still awaited in Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, North Carolina and Nevada.

Meanwhile, the former vice president expressed confidence after winning Michigan and Wisconsin and said, “And now after a long night of counting, it’s clear that we’re winning enough states to reach (the) 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency. I’m not here to declare that we’ve won. But I am here to report that when the count is finished we believe will be the winners.”