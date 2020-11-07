New York: US President Donald Trump was seen in full golfing gear when he left the White House on Saturday morning, as Democrat Joe Biden was declared as the winner of 2020 presidential elections. Also Read - LIVE IPL 2020 TRA vs SUP Scorecard, Women's T20 Challenge Today's Match Live Score And Updates Online Match 3: Mandhana Out, Deepti Solid; Trailblazers Need 10 to Win vs Supernovas in Last Over

Meanwhile, Trump was stress busting by putting his Twitter stream on steroids and decided to go golfing in Virginia, a short drive away from the White House. Also Read - ‘Honoured to Lead Great Country’: Biden Says Will be President For All Americans After Winning US Election

Trump tweeted, “Big press conference today in Philadelphia at Four Seasons Total Landscaping — 11:30am!” Also Read - Kids Found to Have Antibodies That Could Protect Against COVID-19

“I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!” is right on top. Twitter got busy slapping warning labels on the President’s tweets.

After four full days of waiting patiently for the slow march of vote counting, Biden’s victory came at around 11:30 am on Saturday, November 7, when NBC, BBC and The Washington Post called Pennsylvania for Biden.

Biden, the 77-year-old former US vice president will become the 46th president of the United States, CNN reported, after a victory in Pennsylvania.

With Pennsylvania’s 20 electoral votes, Biden now has a total of 273 electoral votes.

Trump advisers have reportedly been advising the incumbent President to prepare for defeat.

(With IANS inputs)