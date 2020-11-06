

















US Election Results 2020: Accusing the Democrats of trying to “stealing” the US election with illegal votes, President Donald Trump, claimed he would ‘easily win’ the race against Joe Biden without the alleged interference. Also Read - Biden Leads in Pennsylvania, Decision Desk Declares Him President, Trump Says 'Election Not Over' | Key Points

“If you count the legal vote, I easily win. If you count the illegal votes, they can try to steal the election from us. I have already decisively won many critical states. We won by historic numbers”, said the US President. Also Read - 12 Handpicked Memes to Peruse While You Wait for US Election Result, 2nd is Our Favourite!

His remarks come after Biden headed towards victory and created history, surpassing the record set by Barack Obama in 2008. Also Read - US Elections 2020: News Broadcasters Cut Away From Trump's Press Conference, Conduct Fact Checks

Meanwhile, US courts have dismissed Trump campaign’s lawsuits in Michigan and Georgia related to electoral malpractice. In Michigan, the campaign had sought to stop counting of absentee ballots, while in Georgia it had alleged that even improper ballots were being counted.

Michigan Court of Claims Judge Cynthia Stephens Thursday rejected the lawsuit, arguing that the Michigan Secretary of State is not involved with the local counting process. A formal order would be issued on Friday.