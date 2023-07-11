Home

Joe Biden Gets ‘Confused’ During Ceremony At Windsor Castle, ‘Ushered’ By King Charles: Watch

The arrival ceremony of Biden at Windsor Castle caused a few tense and embarrassing moments.

Joe Biden appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III’s back.

Joe Biden In United Kingdom: When a head of state visits the United Kingdom, then there is a set of royal protocols to be followed by the guest. They are, by most arrangements, informed of the same by the royal representatives as well as their own offices.

Here, the guest is US President Joe Biden who arrived in the UK on Sunday. The arrival ceremony of Biden at Windsor Castle caused a few tense and embarrassing moments as the POTUS apparently breached the royal protocol by touching King Charles III at Windsor Castle.

A confused Joe Biden had to be escorted across the lawn by King Charles! pic.twitter.com/3NKFCqKG1B — Chris Plante Show (@ChrisPlanteShow) July 10, 2023

The video is shared on Twitter by Chris Plante Show @ChrisPlanteShow with the caption: “A confused Joe Biden had to be escorted across the lawn by King Charles!”

According to reports, Biden spent the night at the US embassy in London. closing out the day’s engagements by meeting with King Charles. Joe Biden had skipped the monarch’s coronation ceremony in May. The meeting caused a stir as Joe Biden appeared to breach royal protocol by touching King Charles III’s back.

Now the big question is “Did Joe Biden break royal protocol?”

The question has been answered by a Buckingham Palace source according to which “Joe Biden did not breach protocol and said King Charles was entirely comfortable with the encounter. What a wonderful symbol of warmth and affection it was between both the individuals and their nations.”

