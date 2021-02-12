New Delhi: A day after Saudi Arabia’s most prominent political activists Loujain Al Hathloul was released from prison, her sisters on Friday have said that they want real justice for her, and the lifting of a travel ban. Also Read - International Flights Ban: Saudi Arabia Suffers Delay in Receiving Coronavirus Vaccine

Notably, Loujain, who campaigned for women's right to drive and to end Saudi Arabia's male guardianship system, was released on Wednesday but has been forbidden to leave the country for five years. Loujain had to spend nearly three years behind bars in a case that drew international condemnation.

Issuing a statement, her family members said US President Joe Biden's election win helped secure her release after nearly three years' imprisonment, but cautioned she was still far from freedom.

Apart from Rights groups, her family members say Loujain was subjected in prison to electric shocks, waterboarding, flogging and sexual assault – the accusations which Saudi Arabia has refuted categorically.

Speaking to Al Jazeera, her family members said that what they want now is real justice. Moreover, her sister said she would fight the travel ban, and that their parents were also unable to leave the country.

Another sister also said Loujain was now at the home of their parents, who were overjoyed to have her back. The sisters also alleged that she had lost weight from the hunger strikes she had staged to protest against her prison conditions.

Her family members also stated that although she is released, Loujain will remain free under strict conditions, including a five-year travel ban and three years of probation.

The development comes as Loujain was given a sentence of five years and eight months last December under broad cybercrime and “terrorism” laws for activities including calling for an end to male guardianship and communicating with global rights groups. In March 2018, she was arrested in the United Arab Emirates, where she was studying, and flown back to Saudi Arabia against her will.

However, there was no immediate comment from Saudi authorities on her release from the jail. Her release this year was widely expected as the judge suspended two years and 10 months of her sentence and gave her credit for time already served, putting her release date sometime in March.