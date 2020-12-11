New Delhi: Here’s is another of the firsts for US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. The pair has been chosen as Time magazine’s 2020 “Person of the Year” award, the publication announced on Thursday. Also Read - All 50 US States and DC Certify Their Presidential Election Results, Biden to Win 306 Electoral Votes

TIME's magazine cover features a picture of the democratic pair, with the subtitle 'Changing America's story'.

Kamala and Biden were chosen among other three other finalists. The other finalists included frontline health care workers and Anthony Fauci, the racial justice movement, and outgoing President Donald Trump, news agency AFP said in a report today.

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME's 2020 Person of the Year #TIMEPOY https://t.co/o97QNlSBrl pic.twitter.com/KuoBoebBN4 — TIME (@TIME) December 11, 2020

The two made history on November 7 (local time) when they defeated the incumbent President in the race to the White House after it was announced that Biden had clinched Pennsylvania giving him the much-needed 20 electoral college votes to go past the 270 electoral college votes.

“For changing the American story, for showing that the forces of empathy are greater than the furies of division, for sharing a vision of healing in a grieving world, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are TIME’s 2020 Person of the Year,” wrote Time editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal.

Notably, the TIME magazine’s award is given annually to the person/people who have been on the news or impacted it, for either good or bad reasons, during the calendar year.