New Delhi: President Joe Biden will return to the White House Monday to address the nation on the US evacuation from Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban took control of the country. The White House says Biden will travel back to Washington from the Camp David presidential retreat to speak at 3:45 Monday afternoon from the East Room. It will be his first public remark on the Afghanistan situation in nearly a week.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told ABC that the country "can expect to hear from the president soon. He's right now actively engaged with his national security team. He is working the situation hard."

LIVE UPDATES:

12.00 PM: US President Joe Biden to address nation shortly on Afghanistan crisis.