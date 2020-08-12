New Delhi: US democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday named Indian-origin senator Kamala Harris as his Vice-Presidential running mate, making history by selecting the first black woman to compete on a major party’s presidential ticket. Biden, 77, made the announcement in a text message to his supporters on Tuesday afternoon, ending days of suspense about a week ahead of his virtual Democratic National Convention that would formally nominate him as the party’s candidate for the November 3 presidential elections. Also Read - 'America Ka Neta Kaisa Ho, Joe Biden Jaisa Ho': Biden Supporters Launch Slogans in 14 Languages to Woo Indian-Americans

“Joe Biden here. I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump. Add your name to welcome her to the team,” Biden said in a text message. Also Read - 'India Can Become Permanent UNSC Member if Joe Biden Becomes US President', Says ex-Top Diplomat

Harris, 55, whose father is an African from Jamaica and mother an Indian, is currently the US Senator from California and often has been described as a trailblazer by former president Barack Obama. Biden said Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track. Also Read - Donald Trump Tanks in Polls, 70% Say Country Spiralling Out of Control

“Joe Biden is running to restore the soul of the nation and unite the country to move us forward. Joe knows more about the importance of the Vice Presidency than just about anyone, and he is confident that Kamala Harris will be the best partner for him to finally get the country back on track,” the Biden campaign said.

Earlier, the Biden campaign had sent a special chartered plane to bring Harris and her family from California. If elected she would be the first ever women to be the vice president of the United States and the first ever Indian-American and African vice president of the country.

Explaining the reasons for selecting Harris as Biden’s running mate, the Biden campaign alleged that since Donald Trump became president, he has made everything worse.

A first term Democratic Senator from California, Harris had launched her presidential campaign in January 2019. After initial few months, her campaign could not take off and by the end of the year, she withdrew from the race.

Early this year, she endorsed Biden for presidency and during the primaries and pre-primary season, she did not have a good relationship with Biden.

(With agency inputs)