Joe Biden Says Gaza Ceasefire Deal ‘In Hamas’s Hands’ As Ramadan Nears

Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt are currently in Cairo, working towards securing a 40-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel before the commencement of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan next week.

US President Joe Biden

Washington: US President Joe Biden expressed on Tuesday that the fate of a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, along with the release of Israeli hostages, lies in the hands of Hamas. Despite ongoing discussions, there has been no breakthrough as delegations engage in their third day of talks. Negotiators from Hamas, Qatar, and Egypt are currently in Cairo, working towards securing a 40-day ceasefire between Hamas and Israel before the commencement of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan next week.

The proposed deal to Hamas includes the release of some hostages taken during the October attack that initiated the conflict, an increase in aid to Gaza to prevent famine, especially among malnourished children, and the provision of a comprehensive list of all hostages held in Gaza. However, Hamas officials in Beirut, including Osama Hamdan, reiterated the group’s key demands, which include an immediate halt to the Israeli military offensive, the withdrawal of Israeli forces, and the return of displaced Gazans to their homes.

Hamas insists that any prisoner exchange must occur post-ceasefire as they view the ceasefire as a critical step towards resolving the conflict. On the other hand, Israel is primarily focused on a temporary pause in hostilities to evacuate hostages from Gaza and deliver additional aid. Israel maintains that the conflict will not cease until Hamas is no longer a threat.

Washington, Israel’s main political and military backer and a sponsor of the talks, also put the onus squarely on Gaza’s rulers. “It’s in the hands of Hamas right now. Israelis have been cooperating. There’s been a rational offer,” Biden told reporters.

“If we get to the circumstance that it [fighting] continues into Ramadan … it’s gonna be very dangerous.”

On being asked about his relationship with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as of late, Biden responded by saying that it is exactly “Like it’s always been,” The Times of Israel reported. On being asked whether he’s pressuring Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, Biden reiterated by saying, “I’m working with them very hard… We must get more aid into Gaza. There’s no excuses. None.”

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, when about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas’ infrastructure to eliminate the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties.

Meanwhile, as of now, fighting also continues in Gaza, with the Israeli Defence Forces claiming that they eliminated Islamic Jihad terrorists who fired rockets towards Kibbutz Be’eri and Kibbutz Hatzerim.

Fifteen terrorists were eliminated using snipers, tank and aerial fire. IDF forces also struck terrorist targets and eliminated terrorists operating from civilian areas in Western Khan Younis.

Palestinian-Israeli violence in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories often spikes during Ramadan, as does hostility towards Israel in the Arab and Muslim world, creating a strong incentive for leaders to clinch a deal before then.

(With inputs from agencies)

