Washington: Putting further pressure on US President Donald Trump, who has yet to concede the presidential election held on November 3, President-elect Joe Biden has now narrowly won Arizona.

Major US media outlets projected the win on Friday, which gives Biden the state's 11 electoral votes and consolidates his lead over Republican rival and incumbent President Trump. The state's 11 Electoral College votes bring 77-year-old Biden's lead to 290-217.

Biden, a Democract, has won Arizona, flipping a longtime Republican stronghold, CNN reported.

Trump, 74, has been making baseless attacks on the vote counts favouring Biden.

Biden, who won the state by about 11,000 votes, or 0.3 percentage points, is the first Democratic presidential candidate to carry the state since President Bill Clinton in 1996, The New York Times reported.

Arizona has not voted for a Democrat for president since 1996. In 2016, Trump beat Hillary Clinton there.

The race was called on the ninth day of counting after Election Day, NBC News reported.

This leaves only North Carolina and Georgia as states that have not yet been called. They are both still rated as “too close to call,” it reported.

To win the race to the White House, the winner has to garner at least 270 electoral votes out of the 538-member Electoral College votes.

(With inputs from PTI)