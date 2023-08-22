Home

Joe Biden To Visit India From September 7 To 10 To Attend G20 Summit

Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.

G 20 Summit: U.S. President Joe Biden will visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing on Tuesday.

Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.

