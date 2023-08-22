Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter Today!
Joe Biden To Visit India From September 7 To 10 To Attend G20 Summit
Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.
G 20 Summit: U.S. President Joe Biden will visit India from Sept 7-10 to attend a summit of the Group of 20 nations, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told a briefing on Tuesday.
Trending Now
Sullivan said Biden would hold a number of bilateral meetings while in India but did not give details.
For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest World News on India.com.
RECOMMENDED STORIES
Subscribe Now
Enroll for our free updates
Thank you