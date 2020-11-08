US Election Results 2020: The whole world watched as Democratic candidate Joe Biden flipped three major states and took over Donald Trump to be elected as the 46th US President. But why have Indians been watching wide-eyed a foreign election? It is important to know what Biden’s presidency has in store for Indians. Also Read - ‘Election Far From Over’: Trump Refuses to Accept Defeat, to Challenge Results in Court Next Week

First of all, the hearts of many Indians follow Biden because he chose Kamala Harris, an Indian-origin American woman, to be the Vice President of his government.

But what change will he bring for India?

Biden, even before he was elected as the Vice President in the Barack Obama administration, had advocated that he wanted a stronger relationship with India.

While Narendra Modi and Donald Trump both maintained a very conscious image with international leaders, with Joe Biden winning the elections, India’s relation with the US is expected to be more transparent and, as a result, more predictable.

H-1B Visa System

The 77-year-old leader has said that his administration will reform the H-1B visa system by eliminating the restrictions on employment-based green cards for Indians. As a result, Biden is expected to reverse Trump’s policy that blocked Indian immigration to the US.

However, it may not be very easy for Biden to reverse Trump’s tight vis policies adopted over the last four years.

US-China versus India-China relations

The Biden administration’s approach to the China issue is unclear and divided. While some of his advisors take an aggressive approach similar to Trump’s, others say it is impossible to disentangle the US and Chinese economies. Biden’s campaign on the Indo-Pacific foreign policy has also not been made clear.

However, New Delhi can definitely expect a much different approach in the Indo-China tensions as compared to that of Trump administration.

Human rights

One thing that is definitely going to gain traction in the Democrat-heavy Congress, is India’s human rights issues including basic human rights, Hindu majoritism and the Jammu and Kashmir issue.

Global challenges and Paris agreement

As seen during his election campaign, Biden is certainly expected to reach out to Indian-Americans while addressing global challenges, including terrorism in South Asia. He is also likely to take America back into the Paris Accord on climate.

However, India may come under fire regarding coal use.

While counting is still on after three long nights in the US elections, Joe Biden took a clear lead on Saturday and became the president-elect of the global superpower after winning the state of Pennsylvania. He is set to make his speech at 8 PM ET (6:30 AM IST).