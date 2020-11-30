US President elect-Joe Biden has twisted his ankle while playing with his dog and officials said that he will be examined by a medical professional. Biden’s transition team in a statement said that “On Saturday, November 28, President-elect Biden slipped while playing with his dog Major, and twisted his ankle. Out of an abundance of caution, he will be examined this afternoon by an orthopedist.” Also Read - Donald Trump's 'Tiny Desk' During Thanksgiving Speech Leaves Netizens in Splits as #DiaperDon Begins Trending on Twitter

A subsequent CT scan “confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden’s lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the mid-foot,” according to a statement from his doctor, Kevin O’Connor. Also Read - Only Donald Trump Left to Campaign For GHMC Elections: AIMIM Chief Owaisi Takes Jibe at BJP

“It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks,” O’Conner added. Also Read - Joe Biden Will be a President Who Represents the Best in Us: Kamala Harris

According to the reports, Biden was visibly limping, though he walked without a crutch or other aid.

The 78-year-old Democrat has been declared as the winner of the US presidential polls. President-elect Joe Biden’s victory over President Donald Trump in Wisconsin was reaffirmed on Sunday after a recount was completed in one of the state’s largest counties, CNN reported.

Although election officials in battleground states have already certified Biden’s victory, however, US President Donald Trump continues to question the legitimacy of his win, accusing fraud and impropriety in the elections, Sputnik reported.

Moreover, Trump has sought recounts in several states. Besides, lawsuits have been filed in states and federal courts, saying only legal votes should be counted and illegal votes should be discarded.

(With ANI inputs)