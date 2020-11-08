New Delhi: In his first address after winning the high staked US Presidential elections, Joe Biden pledged to bring unity to the country, saying it is a time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, and ‘heal’ the nation. Also Read - Indian-American Vivek Murthy To Be In US President-Elect Joe Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

Notably, Biden has become the President-elect of the United States after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes.

The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States. He is the oldest person elected President in the history of the US.

In this, his third attempt at the White House, Biden, a four-decade Washington figure as a Senator and then a vice president, received more than 74 million votes, 4 million more than Trump, and more than any other presidential candidate.

Here are the top 10 quotes from Biden’s victory speech:

“The people of this nation have spoken they’ve delivered us a clear victory, a convincing victory, a victory for we the people. We’ve won with the most votes ever cast on a presidential ticket in the history of the nation. 74 million,” he asserted.

“I pledge to be a President who seeks not to divide, but to unify. Who doesn’t see Red and Blue states, but a United States. And who will work with all my heart to win the confidence of the whole people”, said Biden.

For all those of you who voted for President Trump, I understand the disappointment tonight. Now let’s give each other a chance. It’s time to put away the harsh rhetoric, lower the temperature, see each other again, listen to each other again.

He went on to say he was surprised by the celebration in the streets across the country calling it an “outpouring of joy, of hope, renewed faith in tomorrow to bring another day.”

For America’s educators, this is a great day: You’re going to have one of your own in the White House, and Jill is going to make a great First Lady.

To all those who volunteered, worked the polls in the middle of this pandemic, local election officials — you deserve a special thanks from this nation.

The Bible tells us that to everything there is a season — a time to build, a time to reap, a time to sow. And a time to heal.This is the time to heal in America.

I believe that this is part of the mandate from the American people. They want us to cooperate. That’s the choice I’ll make. And I call on the Congress — Democrats and Republicans alike — to make that choice with me.

Especially for those moments when this campaign was at its lowest — the African American community stood up again for me. They always have my back, and I’ll have yours.

With full hearts and steady hands, with faith in America and in each other, with a love of country — and a thirst for justice — let us be the nation that we know we can be.