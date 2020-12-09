New Delhi: US-President elect Joe Biden on Tuesday vowed to distribute a COVID-19 vaccine to 100 million people during the first three months of his incoming administration, pledging 100 million shots in the first 100 days in office. He also formally announced the key members of his health team, who will play crucial roles as the nation confronts a spike in coronavirus infections. Also Read - Amid Covid-19, Indian Army Man Donates Blood Stem Cells to Save A Blood Cancer Patient

While speaking at an event in Delaware, Biden introduced his pandemic response team and also unveiled his top three priorities for the start of his new government, developed in consultation with top scientist Dr. Anthony Fauci.

"I'm absolutely convinced that in 100 days, we can change the course of the disease and change life in America for the better," the president-elect said.

According to a report in the Associated Press, the president-elect also repeated his previous calls for all Americans to wear masks for 100 days to prevent the spread of the virus and said he would mandate doing so in federal buildings and on public transportation, while also making the new promise to distribute 100 million vaccines shots over the same period.

Biden also said he believed that the virus can be brought under enough control to reopen the majority of schools within his first 100 days.

Those pledges came even as Biden struck a sombre tone about the toll the coronavirus has already taken. He said that, after about nine months of living with the pandemic, the US is “at risk of becoming numb to its toll on all of us”.

The president-elect specifically noted the virus’s ‘disproportionate’ effects on Americans of colour, calling it a mass casualty for many minority groups.