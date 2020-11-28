Washington: Joe Biden will be a president who represents the best of America, his deputy and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has said, asserting that he is a leader the world will respect. Lavishing praise on the 78-year-old US President-elect, Harris on Friday said that Biden will be a president for all Americans. Also Read - For Big Tech, Joe Biden Brings A New Era But No Ease In Scrutiny By Marcon Gordon

Know that Biden will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to, Harris said in a tweet. Also Read - 'Don't Ever Talk to The President that Way': Donald Trump Snaps at Reporter Over Election Question | Watch

Know that @JoeBiden will be a president who represents the best in us. A leader the world will respect and our children can look up to. A commander in chief who will respect our troops and keep our country safe—and a president for all Americans. Also Read - Will Leave White House if Electoral College Declares Biden Victory, Says Trump — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 28, 2020

Harris, 56, the daughter of an Indian immigrant from Chennai, has created history by becoming the first Black American woman to be elected as the country’s Vice President.

While Indian-origin politicians have been elected as heads of the state in various parts of the world in the last several decades, from Mauritius to Fiji, Harris as the vice president of the United States would be the most powerful politician ever.

Biden, in a series of tweets, called for unity in the country.

This is our moment ours together to write a newer, bolder, more compassionate chapter in the life of our nation, Biden said in a tweet.

Each of us has a responsibility in our own lives to do what we can to slow the virus. Every decision we make matters. Every decision we make can save a life.

This is the moment where we need to steel our spines, redouble our efforts, and recommit ourselves to the fight against COVID-19. Let’s remember: We are all in this together, he said.

According to Johns Hopkins data, there are 61,585,651 COVID-19 cases and 14,41,875 deaths across the world. The US has recorded more than 13 million cases and 264,000 deaths, the highest tolls registered anywhere in the world.