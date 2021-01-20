New Delhi: Amid tight security, Joe Biden will be in a few hours sworn in as the 46th President of the United States, while Kamala Harris will take oath as the first woman Vice President on Wednesday. Soon after the inaugural ceremony, Biden will ride in the official state car of the United State called the ‘The Beast’. As per updates, the presidential armoured limo was inducted in the Secret Service fleet in 2018 during the Donald Trump’s regime and is an all-new Cadillac-based model. Also Read - Trump Pardons Former Google Engineer Anthony Levandowski, Sentenced For Stealing Trade Secrets

Biden, 78, will take the oath on his 127-year-old family Bible, which will be held by his wife, Jill Biden. Notably, he will be the oldest president in American history to deliver his first presidential address to the country after taking oath shortly after noon. The historic speech, with the theme of unity and healing, is being prepared by his Indian-American speech writer Vinay Reddy.

At this crucial time, Biden enters the White House with the top challenge to lift the country from the devastation of a raging pandemic that has killed more than 400,000 Americans and thrown millions into economic distress.

Considered as the most sophisticated vehicle for transporting a head of the state, The Beast was under work for a long time. The new model replaced the previous Beast which was on duty since 2009. The Beast which is based on a Cadillac styling has a custom-built medium-duty truck frame design and is only of its kind vehicle in the world.

1) General Motors has delivered more than two Beast 2.0 to the Secret Service to provide a backup or decoy. A usual Presidential motorcade can be seen with two of these kind machines.

2) The Beast with new Cadillac limo has a grille with common design language as the Cadillac Escala concept car, but that’s the only similarity with the design of any of the vehicles out there.

3) The Beast has its own airplane – a C-17 Globemaster cargo plane and follows the President everywhere he goes.

4) All the Presidential limos are built in similar manner and are heavily armored for the security purpose. The security measures include 5-inch-thick glass, 8-inch-thick doors (weighing as much as a commercial aircraft door). The vehicle is built using titanium, ceramics, and a bombproof plate that covers the underside.

5) The old Beast was estimated to weigh between 14,000 to 20,000 pounds. However, the new one is said to be lighter.

6) The Presidential limo is equipped safety measures like run-flat tyres, night-vision gear and oxygen supply of its own, along with a satellite phone and nuclear codes. As per updates, the car can also fire gas canisters out the front bumper.

7) The Beast is powered by a 5.0-litre diesel engine because of its weight and size. Also diesel is less flammable in a firefight.

8) According to updates, Secret Service has a code for the limo and it’s not ‘The Beast’. It is called ‘Stagecoach’ internally.

9) The Beast is supposed to stock the President’s blood-type, along with a defibrillator and other emergency gear.