South Africa: Toxic Gas Leak kills 16, Including 3 Children, Near Johannesburg

South African media reported that the horrific incident of the gas leak could be linked to suspected illegal mining activities in the region.

Police said over a dozen people, including children, have died from a toxic gas leak in the informal settlement. | Photo: Twitter @Lesufi

Johannesburg: A tragic incident has emerged from South Africa, where at least 16 people died following a suspected toxic gas leak. The incident occurred in an informal settlement near Boksburg, east of Johannesburg, on Wednesday, according to Reuters.

The head of the provincial government reported the incident. South Africa’s Gauteng Province Premier, Panyaza Lesufi, visited the area and stated that investigations were underway to determine the type of gas suspected to have leaked.

“Sixteen is the verified number. The team has assured me that they have done a recount,” Reuters quoted Lesufi as saying.

This is the activity that was taking place #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/lxZjkjkr2y — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 5, 2023

Our chopper is scanning the area from the sky #BoksburgGasLeak pic.twitter.com/xofyXq5csR — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) July 5, 2023



According to Associated Press, among 16 deceased, three were children.

Lesufi added that the bodies were scattered over the area where the gas was suspected to be leaked, adding that the youngest victim was a one-year-old.

“It’s not a nice scene at all, it’s not a nice scene. It’s painful, emotionally draining and tragic,” the premier said.

Two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, AP quoted police.

Search and rescue teams are still at the scene, trying to ascertain the extent of the casualties.

On Christmas Eve last year, at least 41 people died after a truck carrying liquefied petroleum gas got stuck under a bridge and exploded in Boksburg.

(Note: This is a developing story, and further details are awaited.)

