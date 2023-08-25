Home

News

World

PM Modi Meets Noted Rocket Scientist Xuza After Chandrayaan-3 Success, Deliberates On Future of Energy

PM Modi Meets Noted Rocket Scientist Xuza After Chandrayaan-3 Success, Deliberates On Future of Energy

Xuza extended his congratulations to PM Modi for the historic success of India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3.

PM Modi Meets Noted Rocket Scientist Xuza After Chandrayaan-3 Success, Deliberates On Future of Energy. | Photo: ANI

Johannesburg: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the renowned rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza, in Johannesburg on Thursday. They engaged in a fruitful discussion covering various topics. Xuza extended his congratulations to PM Modi for the historic success of India’s lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3. The discussions between the two dignitaries encompassed matters concerning the future of energy and the search for sustainable solutions.

Trending Now

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi took to X (Formerly Twitter) yesterday and informed about the meeting. “Engrossing exchange of perspectives between PM @narendramodi and noted rocket scientist and CEO of Galactic Energy Ventures, Siyabulela Xuza. Mr. Xuza congratulated PM on the success of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission,” Bagchi Tweeted.

“Mr. Xuza credited Digital India for his success and highlighted his ongoing projects in India. Discussions also covered matters related to the future of energy and finding sustainable solutions,” Bagchi wrote.

After the fruitful meeting with the Indian Prime Minister, Xuza told media persons that the PM Modi is a visionary leader, adding that the passion and commitment that he has to Africa has truly been humbling.

“An incredible honour to meet with PM of India PM Modi. Truly, I echo your views that he is a visionary leader. I think for me, as a young South African, as an innovator from the Global South to be able to engage such a global leader and see his deep concern for issues that not only affect India but also affect us in Africa – climate change and economic growth and to be able to see his deep concern and the passion and commitment that he has to Africa has truly been humbling,” ANI quoted Xuza as saying.

PM Modi on Thursday invited South African geneticist and CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa Himla Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics. They further discussed the domain of human genetic lines and their application in disease screening.

“PM @narendramodi held engaging discussions with noted South African geneticist & CEO of the Academy of Science of South Africa, Dr Himla Soodyall. They exchanged views on the domain of human genetic lines and its application in disease screening. PM invited Dr. Soodyall to collaborate with Indian institutes in the field of genetics,” Bagchi wrote.

PM Modi was in South Africa’s Johannesburg, for the BRICS Summit. Yesterday he stated that India has given high importance to relations with Africa, adding that the country is a close partner in making Africa a global powerhouse.

Earlier, the Prime Minister congratulated leaders and people of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia and UAE over their inclusion as full members of BRICS and said that India has always supported the expansion of the organisation.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest US News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES