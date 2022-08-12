New Delhi: Johnson & Johnson will end sales of its iconic talc-based Johnson’s Baby Powder globally in 2023, the drugmaker said in an announcement. Earlier, J&J had ended the sale of its baby powder in the US and Canada, where demand has dwindled amid thousands of lawsuits claiming it has caused cancer.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Seen Putting Vape in Baby's Mouth, Arrested After Online Outrage | Watch

“As part of a worldwide portfolio assessment, we have made the commercial decision to transition to an all cornstarch-based baby powder portfolio,” Johnson & Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.

Earlier, J&J faced about 19,400 cases alleging its talcum powder caused users to develop ovarian cancer, through use for feminine hygiene, or mesothelioma, a cancer that strikes the lungs and other organs.

Of the cases that have been tried, J&J has had 12 wins, 15 losses and seven mistrials. All of the losses have either been overturned on appeal or are still being appealed.

The company insists, and the overwhelming majority of medical research on talc indicates, that the talc baby powder is safe and doesn’t cause cancer.

“Whether or not the powder actually causes cancer, people became hesitant to use the product,” Erik Gordon, a professor at University of Michigan’s business school, said in an email to The Associated Press in 2020.