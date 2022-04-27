Johnny-Heard Case: Johnny Depp’s USD50 Million defamation case against his ex-wife Amber Heard is getting murkier with every passing day. Depp sued Heard for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post about surviving domestic violence, though she never mentioned Depp by name in the article. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor originally filed the USD50 million lawsuit in March 2019.Also Read - Explained: The War of Words Between Billionaire Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk Over Twitter Deal

On Monday, Depp finished his four-day testimony in the defamation case. The actor was cross-examined by Ben Rottenborn, Amber Heard’s attorney, on the fourth day of the trial. During the trial, Depp was asked about the audio clips wherein he reportedly berated Heard. The audio clips were listened to by the court just hours before Depp’s testimony. Also Read - ‘Twitter Has Become Very Boring, I Hope Elon Musk Improves it’, Says Donald Trump

However, he has continuously stated that he never hit Heard. Instead, he has claimed that it was Heard who had hit him. Depp said he was a victim of domestic abuse and not his former wife, Heard. Also Read - Twitter Boss & World's Richest Man Elon Musk Doesn't Own a Home, Sleeps at Friends' Houses | Here's Why

The trial has already witnessed some of the bizarre revelations coming out. From missing fingertip, Amber spat, Johnny’s video, and Amber putting a cigarette on his face.

Here are some bizarre revelations to have come out of the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial:-

Amber Heard Suffers from Two Disorders: Dr. Shannon Curry

Dr. Shannon Curry, a forensic psychologist hired by Johnny Depp’s team, testified that actor Amber Heard suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder and Histrionic Personality Disorder, as the civil lawsuit between her and ex-husband Johnny Depp continues to wallow in the couple’s personal issues.

Amber defecated In Bed: Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp, during his testimony, accused his ex-wife of defecating in their bed at one point of time. He described the event as ‘bizarre and grotesque’. During his testimony at the court in Virginia’s Fairfax County, Johnny recalled how the couple had an argument in April 2016 during Amber Heard’s birthday party.

Johnny Depp Used To Smash Things

Jurors in Johnny Depp’s trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard watched a video showing Depp smashing his kitchen in a rage before pouring on himself a big glass of wine. In the video, which first surfaced in 2016 and was shot by Heard, Depp is seen kicking cabinets and yelling “m*********r” in the kitchen of his West Hollywood home.

Amber Heard Stomped Cigarette on Depp’s Face

Johnny Depp claimed that Amber Heard put off a cigarette on his face after she threw a bottle of vodka at him that severed the top of his finger off. The film star has opened up about a range of topics while giving testimony at his defamation trial against his ex-wife, which started in Virginia last week.

Johnny Depp denies Amber Heard’s sexual assault allegation

Actor Johnny Depp told jurors that he felt compelled to sue his ex-wife Amber Heard for libel out of an obsession for the truth after she accused him of domestic violence. “My goal is the truth because it killed me that all these people I had met over the years … that these people would think that I was a fraud,” he said.

Elon Musk ‘Threesome’ With Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne

During the hearing, it was also revealed that Amber Heard had a ‘threesome’ with Elon Musk and Cara Delevingne in Depp’s apartment in 2016 after she split from him, while Musk had denied all these claims.