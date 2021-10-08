New Delhi: The Nobel Peace Prize 2021 was awarded jointly to Maria Ressa and Dmitry Andreyevich Muratov “for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.” Announcing the name of the peace prize laureates, Norwegian Nobel Committee chair Berit Reiss-Andersen said that Ressa uses freedom of expression to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism in the Philippines, her native country.Also Read - Who Is Abdulrazak Gurnah? Know About The World's Most Prominent Post-Colonial Writer Who Won The Nobel Prize In Literature

“They are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions,” she said. Also Read - Donald Trump, Greta Thunberg, WHO, Kremlin Critic on The List of Nobel Peace Prize Nominees

In 2012, Ressa, 58, co-founded Rappler, a digital media company for investigative journalism, which she still heads.

Rappler has “focused critical attention on the Duterte regime’s controversial, murderous anti-drug campaign,” Reiss-Andersen said.

Muratov, 59, has meanwhile defended freedom of speech in Russia for decades, under increasingly challenging conditions.

In 1993, he was one of the founders of the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, which has a “fundamentally critical attitude towards power” the committee said, and has been its editor-in-chief since 1995.

“Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament and a better world order to succeed in our time,” Reiss-Andersen said.

(With AFP inputs)