Judge Orders Donald Trump To Pay USD 355 Million In New York Civil Fraud Case

New York: A New York judge on Friday ordered former US President Donald Trump and the Trump Organization to pay a fine of nearly USD 355 million in a civil fraud case.

According to the 90-page judgement, Trump has been barred from acting as a company director in New York state for three years. His sons, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump, have also asked to pay a fine of USD 4 million each. They have been barred from serving as directors for two years.

Donald Trump and his two adult sons had already been found liable for massively increasing the value of their properties by hundreds of millions of dollars in a trial that ended in January. However, Trump and his sons have denied any wrongdoing.

Former US President Donald Trump has called the case a “fraud on me” and a “political witch hunt.” Judge Arthur Engoron’s decision came just weeks after closing arguments in the case following a months-long trial in 2023.

The attorney general’s office had requested the judge to ask Donald Trump to pay USD 370 million, which is USD 16 million less than ordered by the judge.

