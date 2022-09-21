Astronomical arrangement: Jupiter will be its closest to the Earth on September 26 in the last 59 years, NASA said. On this day, Jupiter will be directly opposite the sun as viewed from Earth, an astronomical arrangement known as opposition, which happens every 13 months. But opposition rarely coincides with Jupiter’s closest approach to the Earth, making it a rare event.Also Read - 95% of Politicians Booked by ED Since 2014 from Opposition: Report