‘Just a question of time’: Amid ongoing Iran war, Donald Trump reveals the next country on US radar

The ongoing war between the United States and Iran continues without resolution in sight. Friday marks the seventh day of escalating tensions in West Asia after a joint US-Israel military strike on February 28 on Iranian territory resulted in the death of its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and other senior figures, prompting a fierce response from Tehran. In retaliation, Iran launched waves of drone and missile attacks targeting American military bases in multiple Arab countries, and Israeli assets throughout the region, as the conflict now entered its seventh day. Israel is also continuing its strikes on Tehran and widening the conflict to Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah.

What exactly did Trump say about finishing the war with Iran first?

Amid the ongoing conflict, US President Donald Trump has found his next target. Recently, the US captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife and even expressed a desire to acquire Greenland.

Which country could become the next focus of the United States after the Iran conflict?

During a recent White House reception, he expressed an interest in changing U.S. military strategy from Iran to Cuba after the defeat of Iranian forces. “What’s happening with Cuba is amazing. And we think that, we want to finish this one [Iran] first,” Trump was quoted as saying by Al Jazeera. “But that will be just a question of time.”

During the White House event with the football team Inter Miami, the president also expressed gratitude to Secretary of State Marco Rubio for successfully doing a fantastic job on Cuba, as the White House continues to tighten Cuba’s economy through new sanctions.

What role did Marco Rubio play in Trump’s remarks about Cuba?

According to reports, Cuba has gone since January 9 with no oil imported, and many airlines have reduced flights to the Republic. The country’s economic situation is worsening. Concerns have grown regarding a potential US military strike on Cuba. Many citizens are concerned that President Trump may decide to target Cuba after the US attacked Iran, and they are worried about the potential ramifications if he does. Both Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio have been very vocal in their desire to change the Castro regime in Havana.

Trump and his associates have constantly targeted Havana with a threat of military force and have continued to apply economic pressure in order to effect regime change. President Donald Trump has claimed that Cuba is actively seeking to negotiate with the US, and that Cuba “really wants to make a deal” with the US. “We want to finish this one first,” Trump added, referring to the war with Iran. “But that will be just a question of time before you and a lot of unbelievable people are going to be going back to Cuba.”

Trump stated, “Cuba wants to make a deal so badly.” He stated many Cuban Americans would eventually return to the island. “We want you back, and we don’t want to lose you.”

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.