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Just before Mansarovar Yatra, Nepal again claims Lipulekh, in Uttarakhand, is its territory

Just before Mansarovar Yatra, Nepal again claims Lipulekh, in Uttarakhand, is its territory

Nepal argues that India's claim over this region—and its subsequent announcement of a pilgrimage route through it—is unjustified.

The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place between June and August of this year.

New Delhi: Nepal has lodged a strong objection following the Government of India’s announcement regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The basis for this objection is the fact that the pilgrimage route passes through the Lipulekh Pass in the Pithoragarh district of Uttarakhand. Nepal has registered its protest not only with India but also with China, as the pilgrimage is being conducted with Beijing’s cooperation. The pilgrimage is scheduled to take place between June and August of this year. India’s announcement regarding the pilgrimage, coupled with China’s cooperation in the matter, has irked Nepal.

India’s Claim Over Lipulekh is Unjustified: Nepal

Nepal has asserted that Lipulekh constitutes its sovereign territory. Consequently, it argues that India’s claim over this region—and its subsequent announcement of a pilgrimage route through it—is unjustified. The government led by Balen Shah in Nepal has also expressed its displeasure over India’s decision to commence trade with China via the Lipulekh route. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal issued a statement regarding this matter on Sunday.

What Did Nepal Say?

Media outlets have raised questions regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. Concerns have been voiced regarding the fact that this pilgrimage—conducted jointly by India and China—traverses through Lipulekh, a territory claimed by Nepal.

The Government of Nepal maintains an unequivocally clear and firm stance that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh, and Kalapani—located to the east of the Mahakali River—have constituted an integral part of Nepal’s territory since the signing of the Treaty of Sugauli in 1816.

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The Government of Nepal has conveyed its position and concerns regarding the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra to both India and China through diplomatic channels, given that the pilgrimage route is set to pass through the Nepalese territory of Lipulekh.

What Is The Dispute Regarding Lipulekh?

The Lipulekh Pass is a strategic Himalayan pass situated at the tri-junction of India, China, and Nepal. While this region has historically belonged to India for many decades, Nepal lays claim to it. The previous KP Oli administration in Nepal had also engaged in diplomatic friction with India over this issue. Now, the Balen Shah administration has similarly asserted that this territory belongs to Nepal.

Last year, the Government of Nepal had also raised objections regarding the resumption of India-China trade through the Lipulekh Pass. Prior to this, Nepal’s Central Bank had depicted India’s Kalapani, Lipulekh, and Limpiyadhura within Nepal’s territorial boundaries on its new 100-rupee currency note. India had formally registered an objection regarding this matter.

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