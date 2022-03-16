New Delhi: In an emotional address, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday said Russia attacked not just the country’s land but also went against Ukraniains’ rights to “live freely”. Zelenskyy, who was addressing a joint session of US Congress, said Russia attacked against the national dreams of Ukranians “just like the same dreams you Americans have”.Also Read - Accommodate Medical Students Who Returned From Ukraine In Indian Colleges: Mamata Banerjee To PM Modi

"Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on a brutal offensive against our values, against our right to live freely in our own country, against our national dreams.Just like the same dreams you Americans have," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, according to news agency ANI.

"Ukraine is grateful to the US for their overwhelming support," President Zelenskyy added.

Zelenskyy, in a moving speech, said over 100 children had died since Russian troops invaded his country and his main mission as the leader of Ukraine is to “stop deaths” in the country.

“Now I am almost 45 years old. Today my age stopped, when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating. I see no sense in life if it cannot stop the death. And this is my main mission as the leader of my people, great Ukrainians,” Zelenskyy was quoted as saying by The Kyiv Independent.

“As the leader of my nation I am addressing President Biden. You’re the leader of the nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace. Thank you. Slava Ukrayini,” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy concluded his speech saying Ukrainian people are not just defending Ukraine but “fighting for the values of Europe”. “Today the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine. We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future,” Zelenskyy said.