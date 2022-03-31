Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday addressed the nation and said he joined politics to achieve 3 aims — justice, humanity and self-reliance. In his address to the nation ahead of the no-confidence motion, the prime minister said Pakistan has reached a defining moment in its history where it is left with only two options.Also Read - Is There 'Foreign Conspiracy' Against Imran Khan And What Secret Letter Is Pakistan PM Talking About

"But before that, I would like to tell the nation why I joined politics," he said, as he went on to provide the reasons for his career choice.

"I already enjoyed fame and had money, and I was part of a generation that was born to an independent state, unlike my parents," he said, adding, "My parents used to tell me to be thankful as I was born into an independent state and did not have to witness the rule of the British."

Imran Khan further added that the founding fathers of Pakistan had envisaged a welfare state, based on the model of Riyasat-e-Madina, but the country was nowhere near that model.

“So, when I joined politics, I had three aims. The first was to ensure justice, the second was humanity, and the third was self-reliance,” he said.

#WATCH | Islamabad: In his address to the nation, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan claims that a foreign nation sent a message to them (Pakistan) that Imran Khan needs to be removed else Pakistan will suffer consequences. pic.twitter.com/aTGUh9HqSe — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2022

He said as a child he remembers Pakistan rising to the top as South Korea had come to Pakistan to learn how did the country progress. “Malaysian princes used to study with me in school. Middle East used to come to our universities. I’ve seen all this sinking, seen my country getting insulted,” he said.

He added that the people said that Pakistan is a collaborator of the US. “So many Pakistanis sacrificed their lives, did anyone thank us for that? Did anyone say Shukriya, Pakistan? So many people died in drone attacks, 80 people died after an attack in a madrasa,” he said.

“I’m fortunate that God gave me everything-fame, wealth, everything. I don’t need anything today, he gave me everything for which I am very thankful. Pakistan is only 5 years older than me, I’m from the 1st generation of country to be born after independence,” Imran Khan said in his address to the nation.

His address to the nation comes ahead of the no-confidence motion against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government. Earlier in the day, Taking to Twitter, federal minister Fawad Chaudhry said Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the nation tonight.

The development comes at a time when Pakistan National Assembly is all set to take up discussion on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led government in the Lower House session.

The National Assembly secretariat issued the order on Wednesday night for the discussion on the no-trust motion for today’s (Thursday) agenda, Pakistan’s Geo TV reported.

The no-trust vote against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan was deferred to April 3 on Sunday.