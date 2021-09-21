Toronto: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s gamble to seek a majority by calling a snap election has not paid off even as 17 Indo-Canadians were elected as MPs. In the elections held on Monday, Trudeau’s ruling Liberal Party again ended up 14 seats short of the 170-mark in the 338-member House of Commons.Also Read - Canada PM Justin Trudeau in Tight Race After Timing of Elections Draws Scrutiny
The Jagmeet Singh-led New Democratic Party (NDP) will again hold the balance of power as it increased its tally from 24 to 27. The main opposition Conservative Party ended up with a tally of 122 seats one up from the dissolved House. Also Read - No Plans To Recognise Taliban as Afghan Govt, Says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau
Among the 17 Indo-Canadian winners are:
- Jagmeet Singh, former Minister Tim Uppal and three current Cabinet Ministers Harjit Singh Sajjan, Bardish Chagger and Anita Anand.
- Defence Minister Harjit Singh Sajjan again won from Vancouver South by beating Sukhbir Gill of the Conservative Party.
- Chagger, Minister of Diversity, too retained her Waterloo seat as did Public Service Minister Anand her Oakville seat.
- NDP leader Jagmeet Singh also retained his Burnaby South seat in British Columbia.
- In British Columbia, three-time Liberal Party MP Sukh Dhaliwal retained his Surrey-Newton seat by beating fellow Punjabi Avneet Johal of the NDP.
- Two-time Liberal Party MP Randeep Singh Sarai also won the Surrey Centre seat by beating Sonia Andhi of the NDP.
- In Quebec, the sitting Indo-Canadian Anju Dhillon retained her Dorval Lachine LaSalle seat.
- In Alberta, Jasraj Singh Hallan retained the Calgary Forest Lawn seat, but his fellow Conservative MP Jag Sahota lost to fellow Sikh George Chahal of the Liberal Party.
- Uppal is back once again after retaining the Edmonton Mill Woods seat for the Conservative party. He is the brother-in-law of Congress MLA from Jalandhar Cantt, Pargat Singh.
- In Ontario, the Punjabi-dominated city of Brampton again re-elected all the four sitting Indo-Canadian MPs Maninder Sidhu, Ruby Sahota, Sonia Sidhu and Kamal Khera against fellow Indo-Canadians Naval Bajaj, Medha Joshi, Ramandeep Brar and Gurprit Gill, respectively. The winners belong to Trudeau’s Liberal Party.
- Chandra Arya too retained the Napean seat in Ontario.
- Lawyer Iqwinder Gaheer, who won the Mississauga-Malton seat for the Liberal Party, will be one of the youngest MPs to go the House of Commons in Ottawa.
- Sitting Conservative Party MP Bob Saroya was another known Indo-Canadian face to lose on Monday.