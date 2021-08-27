Kabul Airport Blasts LIVE Updates: At least 60 people, including children and US military personnel, were killed after 2 explosions rocked the Kabul airport amid a chaotic evacuation effort from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan on Thursday. Explosions took place outside the Abbey Gate – where US and British forces have been stationed – and at a nearby hotel — where the processing of refugees takes place. Meanwhile, speaking at the White House US President Joe Biden vowed to carry on with evacuating people fleeing Afghanistan. He also pledged that the US would hunt down those behind the attacks and make them pay. “We will not forgive. We’ll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden vowed to avenge deaths. He asserted he had ordered the Pentagon to plan how to strike ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate that claimed responsibility. Notably, the attack came after warnings there could be militant attacks, as nations evacuate people ahead of the August 31 deadline.Also Read - Twin Blasts Outside Kabul Airport Kill Dozens; Taliban Condemn Attack, Suspect Role of ISIS | Key Points

Video: Casualties from bombing attacks at the Kabul airport have been transferred to Emergency Hospital. Reuters quoted a Taliban official saying at least 13 people have been killed. The US Pentagon is reporting at least 2 blasts, one near Abbey Gate & the other near Baron Hotel. pic.twitter.com/vgs7pudEcA — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 26, 2021

07:08 AM: US military’s toll in Kabul bombing rises to 13, Pentagon said in a statement.

Thirteen US soldiers were killed and 18 others injured in the attack outside the Kabul airport carried out by ISIS in one of the worst terrorist strikes in Afghanistan in over a year, the Pentagon has said. The terrorist attack was carried out by ISIS gunmen, General Kenneth Franklin McKenzie, Commander of the United States Central Command, told reporters at a Pentagon news conference on Thursday, hours after the terrorists opened gunfire at American soldiers standing outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

#WATCH | "No evidence of collusion between Taliban and Islamic State in attacks at Kabul airport so far," says US President Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/cA5aXPIajQ — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2021

07:00 AM: “We will hunt you down and make you pay”, Biden

“We will not forgive. We’ll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” US President Joe Biden to Kabul bombers. He asserted,”We’ll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We’ll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on.”

06:58 AM: Boris Johnson said the attack is “despicable” but it will not interrupt the UK’s operation.



The barbaric terrorist attack in Kabul shows the importance of continuing Operation PITTING to the end. The majority of those eligible have been evacuated and our teams are getting through to people as fast as they can in the hours that remain to us, said UK PM Boris Johnson

06:58 AM: Twelve US servicemen were killed and 15 injured in the attacks in Kabul. Despite this attack, we’re continuing the mission of evacuation,” says Commander of US Central Command, Marine Corps General Kenneth F McKenzie Jr

06:57 AM: ISIS-K claims responsibility for the deadly attack

The terror group ISIS-K claimed responsibility for the deadly double attack at Kabul airport on the group’s Telegram account, informed SITE monitoring

06:55 AM: Donald Trump Lashes Out at Biden

“This tragedy (explosions at Kabul airport) should have never been allowed to happen”, US former president Donald Trump said in a statement. Several Republican lawmakers said Biden should resign or be impeached. “Joe Biden is responsible,” said Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri. “It is now clear beyond all doubt that he has neither the capacity nor the will to lead. He must resign.”