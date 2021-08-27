Kabul: The two deadly suicide bombings near Kabul airport that left 60 people dead have prompted warnings from the US military veterans of “nightmare” scenarios if American forces delay their exit from Afghanistan beyond August 31. Meanwhile, the responsibility for the attacks has been claimed by the Islamic State, the terror group that’s far more radical than the Taliban, who took control of the country in a lightning blitz nearly two weeks ago. Top Afghan sources told CNN-News18 that Pakistan’s ISIS face Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi may have been behind the twin blasts.Also Read - 8 Leaders Taliban Need on Their Side to Avoid Civil War in Afghanistan

Who is Emir Mawalawi Abdullah Farooqi?

Farooqui had been associated with LeT and Tehreek-e-Taliban. He later replaced Mawlawi Zia-ul-Haq aka Abu Omar Khorasani as ISKP chief in April 2019.

After the Taliban took over Kabul, Farooqui, along with other terrorists, was released from Afghan jails.

Farooqi had accepted to be involved in the Kabul Gurudwara attack in 2020 in which 27 people were killed. He had also accepted the role of Pakistan in planning blasts, News18 reported.

Warnings From Western Nations

Overnight, warnings emerged from Western capitals about a threat from IS, which has seen its ranks boosted by the Taliban’s freeing of prisoners during its advance through Afghanistan.

Shortly before the attack, the acting US ambassador to Kabul, Ross Wilson, said the security threat at the Kabul airport overnight was “clearly regarded as credible, as imminent, as compelling.”

Late Wednesday, the US Embassy warned citizens at three airport gates to leave immediately due to an unspecified security threat. Australia, Britain, and New Zealand also advised their citizens Thursday not to go to the airport.

Joe Biden Says ‘Won’t Forgive’

In an emotional speech from the White House, US President Joe Biden said the latest bloodshed would not drive the US out of Afghanistan earlier than scheduled, and that he had instructed the US military to develop plans to strike IS. “We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay,” Biden said.