Kabul: After being closed for hours following a breakdown in security on the tarmac that interrupted evacuation operations, Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) has been reopened early Tuesday Afghanistan time, said a US General. The airport reopened at 19:35 GMT Monday, said Major General Hank Taylor, a logistics specialist on the Pentagon's Joint Chiefs of Staff. To help establish security for the airport, a C-17 transport aircraft had landed with US Marines aboard, and a second one loaded with an army unit will land soon, added General Taylor.

Taylor said the United States was "in charge of air traffic control" at Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) for military and commercial flights. He added that there were already about 2,500 US troops in Kabul to help organize the evacuation of thousands of Americans and Afghans who worked for them as translators and in other jobs.

By the end of Monday (US time), he said there could be 3,000 to 3,500 on the ground. "Our focus right now is to maintain security at HKIA, to continue to expedite flight operations while safeguarding Americans and Afghan civilians," he said.

Now that the airfield is open, our mission is to make sure that it remains open so that we can continue expediting flights in and out, he added.

The airport was shut down Monday after crowds of civilians surged onto the runways, the Pentagon said. Videos taken from the airport showed hundreds of Afghans flooding onto the runways and trying to impede the takeoff of one of the US transports.

