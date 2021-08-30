Kabul: A massive explosion was heard by locals in Kabul on Sunday afternoon, hours after US officials warned of a ‘specific, credible threat’ of a terror attack near the Hamid Karzai International Airport. The blast occurred due to an airstrike conducted by the US military on a suspected “multiple suicide bombers” vehicle in Khawaja Bughra area of the Afghanistan capital. At least one child has died in the rocket explosion.Also Read - Taliban to Allow Women in Afghanistan to Pursue Studies at Universities: Report

