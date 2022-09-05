Kabul: Two Russian diplomats were among 20 people killed on Monday in an explosion outside the country’s embassy in the Afghan capital, Kabul, reported Russian state-affiliated media RT citing local media sites. The blast reportedly took place outside the embassy gates where people were waiting for visas. Even though casualties are feared, the report has not been confirmed yet.Also Read - Massive Blast Kills 21 People Including 18 Civilians And High-Profile Taliban Cleric

As per a report in Mirror, it was a suicide bombing attack and the bomber is believed to have donated his device after being shot by Taliban guards outside the embassy gates. Head of the local police district Mawlawi Sabir said: "The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards … there is no information about casualties yet."

This explosion took place just two days after at least 20 people were killed in a blast that rocked a mosque in northwestern Afghanistan during Friday prayers. Guzargah mosque in the city of Herat was bombed at around 12:40 pm (local time), Khamaa Press reported, citing authorities run by the Taliban.Further details awaited