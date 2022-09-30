New Delhi: At least 100 children were reportedly killed in a suicide bombing at educational institute in Afghanistan’s Kabul. A suicide bomber struck an education center in a Shiite area of the Afghan capital on Friday. The explosion inside the center in the Dashti Barchi neighborhood of Kabul — populated mostly by members of Afghanistan’s minority Shiite community — took place in the morning hours, said the spokesman, Khalid Zadran.Also Read - BREAKING: 19 Dead, Several Injured In Suicide Bomb Attack In Kabul

“We have so far counted 100 dead bodies of our students. The number of students killed is much higher. Classroom was packed. This was a mock university entrance exam, so students could prepare for the real one.” A member of the Kaaj higher education center tells me. — BILAL SARWARY (@bsarwary) September 30, 2022

The victims included high school graduates, both girls and boys, who were taking a practice university entrance exam when the blast went off, Zadran said. The center is known as the Kaaj Higher Educational Center and helps students prepare and study for college entrance exams, among its activities.

Zadran said education centers in the area will need to ask the Taliban for additional security when they host events with big gatherings, such as the study prep on Friday.