Kabul: Multiple bombs exploded near a girl's school in a majority Shiite district of Afghanistan's Kabul on Saturday, killing at least 53 people, a source in the Ministry of Public Health told Sputnik. Many of the victims were young pupils between 11 and 15 years old, Afghan government spokesmen said. The blasts took place when students were leaving the school.

At least three explosions took place near Sayed-ul-Shuhada High School in west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, TOLO News reported citing the Interior Ministry. After the first car bomb explosion, followed two rocket attacks, sources said.

The Taliban condemned the attack apparently aimed at civilians, and denied any responsibility

“A car bomb blast happened first, and then two more explosions occurred near the girls school in Kabul,” said Ibrahim, a schoolteacher. He added that the majority of victims are girls.

Leading United Nations (UN) officials condemned the deadly bombing. Most of the casualties are reported to be girls, who were leaving the building at the end of the school day, UN News reported.

“UNICEF strongly condemns the horrific attack earlier today near the Sayed Ul-Shuhada high school, in Kabul, Afghanistan,” said Henrietta Fore, the Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund, UNICEF.

“The attack claimed the lives of dozens of schoolchildren, mostly girls, and severely injured many more. Violence in or around schools is never acceptable. Schools must be havens of peace where children can play, learn and socialize safely.”

The UNICEF chief added that children must never be the target of violence, and that the UN agency continues to call on all parties to the conflict in Afghanistan to adhere to international human rights and humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, the US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said, “The United States condemns the barbarous attack near a girls’ school in Kabul, Afghanistan. We offer our condolences to the victims, many of whom were children, and their families. We call for an immediate end to violence and the senseless targeting of innocent civilians.”

“We will continue to support and partner with the people of Afghanistan, who are determined to see to it that the gains of the past two decades are not erased,” he added.

