Kamikaze drones, suicide drones, Tomahawk missiles…: These deadly weapons were used by US in strikes on Iran

The killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli bombing has drawn global attention. The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) formally announced that it killed Khamenei in an airstrike in Tehran on Saturday and shared details of the attack. Israel and the US launched joint strikes on Iran early on Saturday including attacks on “dozens of military targets” carried out as part of a “wide, coordinated, and joint offensive” against the (Iranian) regime aimed at eliminating existential threats to the State of Israel over time.

What weapons did the US employ in the operation against Iran?

On Sunday, the Israeli army said in a statement: “Ali Khamenei was targeted in a precise, large-scale operation carried out by the Israeli Air Force, guided by accurate IDF intelligence, while he was in his central leadership compound in the heart of Tehran, where he was together with additional senior officials.”

On Saturday, the US Central Command formally acknowledged using LUCAS kamikaze drones in its attack against Iran. These drones are said to be similar to the Iranian Shahed-136 drone, which was launched from land and targeted at Iran’s facilities by the US Military’s Drone Task Force Scorpion Strike (TFSS).

Tomahawk cruise missiles, stealth fighter jets, and LUCAS drones were used by the United States to strike Iran. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) published operational details for Epic Fury, including images of Tomahawk missiles and F/A-18 and F-35 fighter jets that were used in the operation.

A US official stated that the TFSS was created in December of last year to provide the ability for the US to develop and execute drone-based tactical attack strategies. The use of LUCAS drones represents the first confirmed use of these drones within the United States military. Interestingly enough, this use of LUCAS drone technology against Tehran is reported as a means of using the attack strategy that the Iranians have previously used.

When did Operation Epic Fury begin?

US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Saturday night arguably described the campaign, named Operation Epic Fury, as “the most lethal, most complex, and most-precision aerial operation in history.” Iran has employed a large number of Shahed drones in past conflicts. By far the greatest benefit of the LUCAS drone is its relative cost efficiency when compared to missiles. Missiles are typically expensive to produce and take considerable time and energy to produce, whereas drones are viewed as an inexpensive yet relatively efficient weapon system. According to a report by The War Zone, A CENTCOM spokesman stated that each LUCAS unit costs $35,000 and described LUCAS as a low-cost system capable of delivering an impact comparable to a missile strike.

The launch system, LUCAS Drone, has been made to provide “autonomous coordination,” meaning it is capable of being used for swarm tactics or for conducting network-centric strikes. Some drones are equipped with Starlink terminals that help provide communication for the drone and improve its advanced targeting system by using Starlink’s connectivity while conducting operations, especially for swarm deployments.

The LUCAS Drones used against Iran were launched from ground support. However, prior to this operation, the United States Navy had successfully tested the system from the Independence-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) USS Santa Barbara.

What is the range of the Tomahawk missile?

The cost of a Tomahawk missile is millions of dollars while a single LUCAS drone costs approximately $35,000. A Tomahawk Land Attack Missile is a long-range cruise missile fired from a vessel at sea, designed for deep-strike operations. The Tomahawk missile can strike targets from of 1000 miles(1600 km) and can hit a target at any distance with a precision impact in highly protected areas. Specifically, the Tomahawk missile is 20 feet (6.1m) in total length and has an 8.5-foot (2.6m) wingspan and weighs approximately 3330 pounds (1510 kg).

US CENTCOM reported that the LUCAS drone can be deployed in large groups or swarms of numerous drones at once, which will allow overwhelming an enemy’s air defence systems due to their sheer numbers and rapid rate of deployment.

LUCAS is based upon Iranian Shahed-136 UAVs and has been intentionally designed to be mass-produced quickly in large numbers within a short time by utilising new advanced manufacturing techniques. The LUCAS is estimated to have a range of 1,500 to 2,500 km and can carry approximately 40-50 kg of explosive payloads.

