New Delhi: Rapper Kanye West’s Twitter profile, which was suspended over anti-semitic posts, appeared to be back, a day after Elon Musk took over the company. The Twitter account of rapper, known as Ye, faced suspension and his posts which were deemed as “anti-semitic” were also removed from the platform.Also Read - Elon Musk Twitter Takeover: Top Executives Sacked, Are More Employees Losing Jobs?

On October 8, Musk had tweeted, “Welcome back to Twitter, my friend!”. Musk had welcomed Kanye West on Twitter after a hiatus of two years.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk on Saturday clarified he had no hand in the restoration of Kanye West’s Twitter account. In a tweet, Elon Musk said, “Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me.”

Elon Musk on Kanye’s Twitter account being restored

Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition. They did not consult with or inform me. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Will Donald Trump be back on Twitter?

As Kanye West’s Twitter account was out of suspension, speculations have been rife that former US president Donald Trump may soon be back on the platform. In May, Elon Musk said Twitter would reverse its ban of Donald Trump if his purchase of the social media company goes through, signaling just how permissive the platform could become toward free speech under his ownership. Elon Musk had then said Twitter’s ban of Trump following the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme”.

“I think that was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the country and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” said Musk, adding that he preferred temporary suspensions and other narrowly tailored punishments for content that is illegal or otherwise “destructive to the world.”

Donald Trump, an avid tweeter before he was banned, said Friday he was “very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands” but promoted his own social media site, Truth Social, that he launched after being blocked from the more widely used platform.

Trump was banned two days after the Jan. 6 attacks for a pair of tweets that the company said continued to cast doubts on the legitimacy of the presidential election and raised risks for the presidential inauguration that Trump said he would not be attending.

Trump has repeatedly said that he will not return to Twitter even if his account is reinstated, though some allies wonder if he’ll be able to resist as he moves closer to announcing another expected presidential campaign.

Cut to the present. Elon Musk officially became Twitter boss. Hours after taking over Twitter, Elon Musk said no decisions on content or reinstating of accounts will be made until a “content moderation council” is put in place.