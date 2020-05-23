New Delhi: At least 97 people have been killed in the Karachi plane mishap on Friday evening when a Pakistan International Airlines crashed in Karachi’s Model Colony near Jinnah International Airport, Pakistani media has confirmed. Two have miraculously survived the crash. 19 victims have been identified so far. Also Read - 'Sir, We've Lost Engine...': Breaking Down Last Conversation Between PIA Pilot And ATC Moments Before Crash

A320 Airbus was carrying 91 passengers and 8 crew members from Lahore to Karachi. According to eyewitnesses, the plane attempted to land two or three times before crashing.

"Accidents happen, but our pilots are trained for these kinds of events. These planes have checks and balances that we are required to fulfil," PIA Chief Executive Officer Arshad Malik said.

“My pilots were qualified, their checks and balances, and medical tests were complete. My cabin crew was also qualified and my plane’s inspection was also complete,” the CEO said as quoted by the Dawn.

According to Radio Pakistan, Malik also said that the plane was “technically fit for flying”, adding that an aircraft is given clearance for flying after ensuring all technical requirements are fulfilled.

“What we know right now is that the plane technically, operationally and administratively, according to its schedule, arrives and establishes itself for a final landing approach.

“On that final landing approach, the pilot reports that he is ready [to land the aircraft]. The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) controller gives him the go ahead [but] he does a go around.

“After this, he gives a call saying I will establish myself for a second approach. That is when something happened, and until we find the voice recorder and the data recorder […] when those come then we will know if there was a technical fault or otherwise,” he said.