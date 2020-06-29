New Delhi: Four gunmen, who attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building in Karachi on Monday have been gunned down. As per the reports of Geo News, the assailants had launched a grenade attack at the main gate. Notably, they had entered the building after opening indiscriminate firing. Also Read - Anantnag Encounter: Hizbul Commander, Two Other Terrorists Killed, 'Doda District Militancy Free,' Says J&K Police

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon claimed that the attackers, who came in a silver Corolla car have been killed at the main gate of PSX. Also Read - Kartarpur Corridor Reopening: Pakistan Wants to Open From June 29, Only Two Days Notice? Says India

According to the local Pak media reports, the surrounding areas have been sealed by police and Rangers personnel while the injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. Also Read - Pakistan to Continue in FATF's 'Grey List' For Failing to Check Funding to LeT, JeM

A spokesperson of Pakistan Rangers Sindh said the situation at Pakistan Stock Exchange is under control, while search and clearance operation is underway.

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail strongly condemned the attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange.