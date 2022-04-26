New Delhi: Three Chinese nationals and a Pakistani driver were killed on Tuesday after an explosion ripped through a van inside Karachi University campus in southern Pakistan. A separatist militant group claimed responsibility and said the attack was carried out by a woman suicide bomber.Also Read - 4 Killed, Several Others Injured In Blast At Karachi University In Pakistan | Details Here

A disturbing video of the moment the suicide bomber blew herself up has gone viral on social media. In the video posted on Twitter, a woman is seen standing next to a tree and then seconds later she blows herself up.

Pakistan

Warning Graphic Content

Video footage shows the moment of suicide attack on Chinese national's vehicle in Karachi university

(Trigger warning: The above video may be disturbing)

The Baluchistan Liberation Army, a militant group in nearby Baluchistan province, has targeted Chinese nationals in attacks in the past.

The group’s statement that followed Tuesday’s attack identified the bomber as Shari Baluch or Bramsh, saying she was the group’s first female bomber. The attack marks “a new chapter in the history of Baluch resistance,” the statement said.

The bombing at the University of Karachi had also wounded a fourth Chinese national, as well as a Pakistani guard accompanying the van, according to university spokesman Mohammad Farooq.

Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the initial investigation suggests a suicide bomber was behind the attack. He said that closed circuit television footage from the site showed a person dressed in the female burqa head-to-toe covering walking up to the van, followed by an instantaneous explosion.

The Chinese fatalities included the director of the Chinese-built Confucius Institute, which offers Chinese language graduate classes, and two teachers.

Thousands of Chinese workers are living and working in Pakistan, with most of them involved in Beijing’s multi-billion dollar project known as “One Belt One Road Project” that is to connect south and central Asia with the Chinese capital.

A key road linking Pakistan’s southern port of Gwadar, in southwestern Baluchistan province, with China’s northwest Xinjiang province, is part of what is known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. The project includes a number of infrastructure projects and several power projects.