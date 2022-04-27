New Delhi: After the bomb explosion at Pakistan’s Karachi University on April 26, CCTV footage showed a burqa clad woman standing at the entrance of the Karachi University’s Confucius Institute as a white van, carrying Chinese nationals approached the gate. The woman suicide bomber blew herself just as the van was about to enter the building. The lady who carried out the bombing was a highly educated lady and a mother of two. The banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) linked Majeed Brigade claimed responsibility for the attack on the teachers that took place near China-built Confucius Institute – a non-profit institute teaching Chinese language to local pupils – in the university. The BLA said that the woman who carried out the daring attack was Shari Baloch alias Bramsh – the “first female suicide bomber of the brigade”.Also Read - Karachi University Blast: Chilling Video Footage Shows Women Suicide Bomber Blowing Herself Off

Shari Baloch: The suicide bomber

Shari Baloch (30)—who hailed from Niazar Abad in Balochistan's Turbat—held a Master's degree in Zoology and was married to a doctor, India Today reported. She is survived by two children- Mahrosh (8) and Meer Hassan (4), according to media reports. Baloch was a practical science teacher and was pursuing an M.Phil degree, according to a statement from BLA.

Baloch had joined self-sacrifice squad of the BLA's Majeed Brigade two years ago. The group said that Baloch had been offered to withdraw on account of her two young children. However, she refused to back out, the statement added.

Why was the Karachi University blast carried out?

According to media reports, Shari’s brother and father were killed by Pakistan army and the family’s land was forcibly taken away for some Chinese project. Infuriated by the treatment of authorities in her own country, Shari wanted to seek revenge.

The attack was a signal to China to stop its presence in Balochistan. China has been advised multiple times to refrain from stealing Baloch resources and supporting Pakistan militarily and financially in carrying out “Baloch genocide,” the BLA said. “However, China continues to be involved in its expansionist designs in Balochistan,” he said.

BREAKING 🇵🇰 Pakistan🇵🇰 :

Warning Graphic Content ‼️

♦️Video footage shows the moment of suicide attack on Chinese national’s vehicle in Karachi university

♦️Footage shows the suicide bomber blew herself when the Van arrived #Karachi #Sindh #China #University #Blast #Explosion pic.twitter.com/7qLSDCS0vh — Zaid Ahmd  (@realzaidzayn) April 26, 2022

(Trigger warning: The above video may be disturbing)

More attack threatened by BLA

Majeed Brigade has now threatened to target more Chinese nationals and China’s interests in Balochistan and Pakistan.

BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch warned China of “harsher attacks” in coming days. “The Baloch Liberation Army once again warns China to immediately halt its exploitation projects and refrain from aiding the occupying Pakistani state. Otherwise, our future attacks will be even harsher.”

He said that “hundreds of highly trained members” of the Baloch Liberation Army’s Majeed Brigade are ready to carry out deadly attacks in any part of Balochistan and Pakistan and asked Pakistan to “peacefully withdraw from Balochistan, recognizing its independence”.