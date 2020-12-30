New Delhi: The counting of votes for 5,728 Gram Panchayats in Karnataka began on early Wednesday morning and according to latest trend results, BJP is leading in 3,422 gram panchayats, while Congress is targeting 1,580 and JD(S) is at 592 seats. The elections were held in two phases on December 22 and 27. Also Read - Schools Reopening: Normal Classes to Resume in This State From January 2021 | Check Details

In the first phase, voting was held for 43,238 seats, while voting for 39,378 seats took place in the second phase. The election result will decide the fate of a total of 2,22,814 candidates in the fray. Also Read - SL Dharme Gowda, Karnataka Legislative Council Deputy Chairman, Dies by Suicide

According to poll officials, the announcement of results may get delayed as ballot papers were used in the voting process other than in Bidar district where EVMs were used. Elections were announced for a total of 91,339 seats in 5,728 Gram Panchayats of 226 talkus in the state, out of which candidates have been elected unopposed for 8,074 seats. Also Read - New Year 2021: Bengaluru Imposes Section 144 on Dec 31, 'No-man' Zones at Multiple Places

While the first phase had seen a voter turnout of about 82 pe rcent, it was around 80 per cent in the second phase.

Though these polls don’t take place on party symbols, all the political parties had put in efforts to ensure that the candidate supported by them wins, so as to have their hold on grassroot level politics, which may prove advantageous for them in taluk or zilla panchayat and even assembly polls whenever it happens.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Monday claimed the ruling BJP supported candidates are likely to win majority of the seats. “According to my information, it is certain that 85-90 per cent BJP supported candidates will get elected in Gram Panchayat polls,” he had said.

Voting took place in both phases with necessary COVID precautions amid the prevailing pandemic situation.

(With PTI Inputs)