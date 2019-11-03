Islamabad: Ahead of the Kartarpur inaugural ceremony slated to be held on November 9, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday shared pictures of the corridor’s complex and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib.

In one of the tweets, Khan wrote, “Kartarpur is all set to welcome Sikh pilgrims.”

In another tweet, he extended his heartfelt congratulations to his government for preparing the Corridor in record time for the 550th birthday celebrations of Sikh guru, Guru Nanak.

In the pictures, the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib shrine could be seen standing tall and gleaming in golden.

I want to congratulate our govt for readying Kartarpur, in record time, for Guru Nanak jee's 550th birthday celebrations. pic.twitter.com/dwrqXLan2r — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 3, 2019

سکھ یاتریوں کے خیر مقدم کیلئے کرتار پور پوری طرح تیار ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/2rkHfsyztM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) November 3, 2019

Prior to this, Imran Khan waived off two requirements for Sikh devotees visiting Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara from India. One, passports will not be required to visit the holy shrine. Pakistan also struck off the provision of early registration for Indian visitors.

On October 29, India shared the list of 575 pilgrims who would go in the opening ‘jatha’ to Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib through Kartarpur corridor.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the corridor from the Indian side, will address a public gathering at Dera Baba Nanak in Punjab’s Gurdaspur on the same day.

To facilitate the visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, the corridor will connect Kartarpur Sahib with Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district of Punjab.