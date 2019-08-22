New Delhi: Pakistan on Thursday assured that it was committed to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth of Guru Nanak Dev. (Also read: Safety of Pilgrims, Connectivity Top Agenda During Kartarpur Corridor Talks)

ANI quoted the Pakistan Foreign Office as saying that it was sticking with its plan to open the first visa-free border crossing with India to facilitate Sikh pilgrims despite brewing tensions between the two neighbours over Kashmir.

Reports quoted Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Mohammad Faisal as saying that while a meeting on the corridor would take place soon, he was not sure if India would remain committed to the project, which many thought could help bridge differences between the two countries.

On being asked about Indians stranded in Pakistan after snapping of rail and bus links, Faisal feigned ignorance. “If there were any, we are ready to facilitate their return. They can go back on foot through the Wagha border because that is open,” he said.

Pakistan’s response is interesting in the light of the fact that a couple of weeks ago, India had to issue a reminder for a technical level meeting concerning the Kartarpur Corridor. Pakistan had not responded to the proposal, so, a fresh reminder had to be sent.

New Delhi had proposed a technical-level meeting to work out arrangements and finalise the alignment of the interim approach path for the Kartarpur Corridor. The proposal is also aimed at developing a mechanism to share information on pilgrims between nodal points and work out a mechanism to deal with exigencies that may arise in the use of the Corridor.